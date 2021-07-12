First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $197.53

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $197.53 and last traded at $197.43, with a volume of 18535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.49.

Several equities analysts have commented on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.53.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.37.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.