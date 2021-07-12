First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,978,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,097,000 after buying an additional 583,958 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,264,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,918,000 after purchasing an additional 96,920 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 958,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,485,000 after purchasing an additional 39,453 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 591,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 491,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.96 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.