First United Co. (NYSE:FUNC) Director Buys $54,900.00 in Stock

First United Co. (NYSE:FUNC) Director Christy Dipietro bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00.

FUNC stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

