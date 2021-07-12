First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,424 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for approximately 8.2% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $22,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JEF traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $32.45. 27,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,519. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.31%. On average, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

