FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$223.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FirstService to a “market perform” rating and set a C$216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get FirstService alerts:

TSE FSV opened at C$222.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$203.80. FirstService has a 12 month low of C$134.30 and a 12 month high of C$222.99. The company has a market cap of C$9.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.62.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$900.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$847.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.2299999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.224 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 22.77%.

In related news, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total transaction of C$410,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,100.40.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.