Five9, Inc. (NYSE:FIVN) CEO Sells $1,150,680.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NYSE:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00.
Shares of NYSE:FIVN traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.02. 6,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.
Five9 Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.