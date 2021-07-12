Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.57 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post $74.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.14 million to $74.99 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $47.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $307.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.64 million to $308.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $425.73 million, with estimates ranging from $411.38 million to $440.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.50.

NYSE FVRR opened at $240.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.45. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -329.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $336.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 498.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 44.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.