Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 1,900 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,113,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,791,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 673.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,865,000 after purchasing an additional 119,688 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $456.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $455.05. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.50 and a 1 year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.55.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.