Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 67,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,510,000 after acquiring an additional 784,371 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $8,215,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 565.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 114,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,846,000 after acquiring an additional 96,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $192.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $107.69 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.12.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.48.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

