Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 1,600 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 83,273 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ALB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $175.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $75.34 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

