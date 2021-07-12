Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 2,400 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB opened at $353.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.06. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.79, for a total value of $300,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,286.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total transaction of $2,246,953.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,303,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,788 shares of company stock valued at $70,935,513. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

