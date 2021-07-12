Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 3,600 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.47.

Cummins stock opened at $242.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.76 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.