Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 800 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,035,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,420 shares of company stock worth $19,295,720 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $524.05 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $547.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $499.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.44.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

