Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 20,099 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $176.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.93. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $178.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,859 shares of company stock worth $8,169,062 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

