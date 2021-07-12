Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,873,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 130.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 2.9% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of NVR by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,060.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,888.46. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,199.53 and a 52 week high of $5,308.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $44.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

