Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 58.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $186.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.13. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.86.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

