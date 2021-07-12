Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cognex were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 33.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Cognex stock opened at $86.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.54. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

