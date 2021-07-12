Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Seagen were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 765.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $148,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.38.

SGEN opened at $148.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.86. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.18.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

