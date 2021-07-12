Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 11,800 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in PG&E were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 153.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

PG&E stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

