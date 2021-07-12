Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 34,300 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 156,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 83,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.32.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

