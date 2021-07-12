Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Masco by 5.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Masco by 30.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $58.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $49.32 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.