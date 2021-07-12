Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 45.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after buying an additional 106,698 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Hologic by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,605,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Hologic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 913,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Hologic by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $69.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. decreased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

