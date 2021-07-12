Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,800 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF stock opened at $118.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $124.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.