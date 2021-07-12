Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 6,800 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $61.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

