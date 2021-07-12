Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 800 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Waters by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $369.40 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $185.09 and a 1 year high of $369.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.29. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WAT. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.80.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

