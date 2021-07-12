Flamingo Trading Up 0% This Week (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $55.71 million and $12.57 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001118 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00044950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00114825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00161399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,209.38 or 0.99954345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.71 or 0.00962263 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

