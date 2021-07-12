Flex Ltd. (NYSE:FLEX) CAO Sells $123,070.14 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NYSE:FLEX) CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $123,070.14.

Shares of NYSE FLEX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,648. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $20.04.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

