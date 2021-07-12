Flex Ltd. (NYSE:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi Sells 56,346 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NYSE:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $1,063,249.02.

Shares of NYSE FLEX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.42. 1,246,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,648. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

