Flex Ltd. (NYSE:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi Sells 56,346 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NYSE:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $1,063,249.02.
Shares of NYSE FLEX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.42. 1,246,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,648. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $20.04.
Flex Company Profile
Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.