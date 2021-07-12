Flushing Financial Co. (NYSE:FFIC) Director Douglas C. Manditch Sells 38,991 Shares

Flushing Financial Co. (NYSE:FFIC) Director Douglas C. Manditch sold 38,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $892,114.08.

Shares of NYSE:FFIC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.90. 85,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,935. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

