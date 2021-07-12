Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £174.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been given a £174.50 ($227.99) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FLTR. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.70 ($208.65) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from £162.85 ($212.76) to £162.57 ($212.40) in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a £131 ($171.15) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £164.09 ($214.38).

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down GBX 243.79 ($3.19) during midday trading on Monday, reaching £126.61 ($165.42). The company had a trading volume of 727,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,266. The company has a market capitalization of £22.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 444.25. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of £106.25 ($138.82) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The business has a fifty day moving average of £134.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24.

In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

