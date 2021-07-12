Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FLUX) Director Sells $571,871.34 in Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FLUX) Director Michael Johnson sold 52,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $571,871.34.

Shares of NYSE FLUX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.45. 25,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,724. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

