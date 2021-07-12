Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $52.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 402.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.24. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 11.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 940,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,141,000 after buying an additional 98,221 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

