Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Forterra plc (LON:FORT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 289.67 ($3.78).

FORT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Forterra from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Forterra from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of LON:FORT opened at GBX 277.52 ($3.63) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 281.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £634.54 million and a PE ratio of -106.72. Forterra has a 12-month low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

