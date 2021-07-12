Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Trading Down 3.5%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95. 245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,014,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $445,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,245,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,183,462.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,836 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,284 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,338 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 5,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 2,167.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

