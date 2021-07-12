FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:FOXWU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 19th

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:FOXWU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 19th. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOXWU opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $10.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

