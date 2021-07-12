Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) Director Patrick A. Cozza Buys 4,000 Shares

Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00.

Franchise Group stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 138,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,992. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

