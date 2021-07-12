Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to report sales of $105.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.00 million. Frank’s International posted sales of $86.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full-year sales of $431.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $437.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $499.20 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Frank’s International stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37. Frank’s International has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,274,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frank's International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

