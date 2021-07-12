Fred A. Middleton Acquires 10,000 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NYSE:CMRX) Stock

Chimerix, Inc. (NYSE:CMRX) Director Fred A. Middleton bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $78,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMRX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,247 shares.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

