Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $820.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $768.34. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

