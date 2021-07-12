Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Redfin worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Redfin by 211.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $62.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.77. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

In other Redfin news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $281,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,368.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,033 shares of company stock worth $11,776,607. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

