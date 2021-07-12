Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Aflac by 22.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL opened at $53.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock worth $788,551. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.