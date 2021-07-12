Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 112.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of Tilray worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Tilray by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 71.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 165.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 14.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $16.17 on Monday. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.65.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

