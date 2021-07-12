Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 1,714 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $203.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $203.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

