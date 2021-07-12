Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,688,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 60,068 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROW opened at $205.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.58 and a 1 year high of $205.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.07.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.82.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

