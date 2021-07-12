Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $3.11 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1,013.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,346 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,045,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $135.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.29. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.21.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

