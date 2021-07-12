Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $4.19 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 994.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 37,602 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,978,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Lennar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $98.93 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

