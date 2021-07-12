Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $4.75 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.77.

TRV stock opened at $153.33 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $162.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

