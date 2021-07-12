Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,971 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $42.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

