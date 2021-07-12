Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 1,322 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $224.65 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $142.16 and a 12 month high of $228.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.55.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.