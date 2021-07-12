Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 2,621 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,045 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $656.95 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $628.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 656.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.74.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,925 shares of company stock worth $62,679,902. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

